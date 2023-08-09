Taliban working on Afghan population census plan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Taliban’s census bureau says it submitted the Afghan population census plan to the cabinet and also “accelerated” the distribution of electronic ID cards.

According to Afghanistan Shafaqna, the bureau confirmed that approximately 10.7 million new ID cards have been issued so far.

The spokesperson for the Taliban’s “National Statistics and Information” department, Muhammad Haleem Rafi, stated that they have presented the plan for the national census to the cabinet, and it would require a budget of 120 to 150 million dollars over a period of 31 months for its implementation.

He said that discussions about this plan have taken place in the cabinet, but international institutions have not committed to providing financial support for the program. If the Taliban cabinet approves the plan, the expenses for its execution must be covered from the country’s “domestic budget.”

Afghanistan is one of the few countries in the world that has not conducted a comprehensive population census for decades. The estimated population of Afghanistan has now reached over 40 million people according to this department and international sources.

