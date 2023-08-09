Four mass graves discovered in western Iraq

SHAFAQNA- With the passing of six years since the fall of the alleged ISIS caliphate, the Iraq Martyrs Organization reported the discovery of four mass graves in Al-Anbar province, attributed to this terrorist group.

According to Baghdad Today, Abdullah Al-Naeli, the head of the Iraq Martyrs Organization, stated that the unearthed graves are located in South Hit and Al-Saqlawia, as well as Al-Fayyadh in Al-Fallujah city, and one more grave in Al-Tash in Al-Anbar.

He added that the documentation of these graves will be carried out as part of the Iraq Martyrs Organization’s annual excavation and identification program, in coordination with security forces.

Al-Naeli also mentioned that the Iraq Martyrs Organization is currently investigating several areas in Baghdad and other provinces suspected of containing mass graves of victims from the Ba’ath regime or ISIS. After these graves are opened, the identities of the victims will be identified.

The Iraqi official also reported the formation of a group to collect information and blood samples from families of the victims of Sinjar who were executed by ISIS.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

