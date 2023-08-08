Danish anti-Islam group steps up attacks on Quran

SHAFAQNA-A Danish anti-Islam and ultranationalist group escalated its attacks on the Quran on Monday, despite wide-ranging condemnation.

Members of Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots) burned copies of the Muslim holy book in front of the embassies of Türkiye, Algeria, Pakistan, Iran and Indonesia in the capital Copenhagen.

The group also carried out a similar attack on Quran in the northern city of Aalborg and chanted Islamophobic slogans.

A Muslim woman got into an argument with them and was eventually taken away by the police.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

