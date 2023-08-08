Palestinian leader’s meeting in Türkiye

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian president’s meeting with Hamas political chief in Türkiye has a “different dimension,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“We hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara. On this occasion, we once again renewed our strong support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

On July 27, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas group’s political chief.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com