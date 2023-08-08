Polls uncertainty continues in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | By Ahsan Jamal, The term of the current National Assembly formed as a result of the 2018 general elections began on August 13, 2018 and will be dissolved on August 12, 2023 at 12 midnight after completing a fixed term of five years.

According to the Election Commission, if the assemblies are dissolved by August 12, then the elections will be held by October 11. The leadership of the Muslim League and the People’s Party have agreed on many things including the date of elections in Dubai, the interim prime minister and the cabinet. On the other hand, two parties of PDM, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Balochistan National Party (Mengal Group) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal are demanding elections based on the new census.

The position of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan is that we will not accept the elections based on the old census, they demand that constituencies be re-delimited on the basis of the new census. They objected to the old constituencies, that discrimination on the basis of language has been created in Karachi, so the constituencies should be fixed before the elections. MQM wants the elections to be held if there is a delay of a few weeks or a couple of months, but the elections should be transparent, based on new census, new constituencies and new voter lists.

MQM’s senior lawyers are also working on a petition that if the Election Commission announces to hold elections based on the old census, they will not only approach the courts but also request that the elections be postponed by a few months. will do The Muslim League is trying to get Nawaz Sharif relief from the current judiciary before the elections and return to Pakistan, if this does not happen, then the elections will have to be moved to November or December. In this case, the importance of MQM’s application will increase.

Nothing is impossible in the politics of Pakistan, sometimes such incidents happen that even the mind is stunned. The way Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief created the narrative of the American conspiracy against him after the end of his government must have increased his popularity. The number of followers and sympathizers of Chairman PTI increased further when he was arrested, the events of May 9 after his arrest changed the situation completely.

Chairman PTI, whose popularity graph was increasing, as a result of a national tragedy, not only Tehreek-e-Insaaf suffered irreparable damage, but those who walked with him like shadows also left him. I’m stuck. With every passing day, their difficulties are increasing, despite their best efforts, they are not able to get out of the crisis, but now with their arrest in the Tosha Khana case, the circle around them is getting narrower.

There is a long list of cases that they are facing. Especially the 90 million pound case, May 9 case, cipher case, foreign funding case are such traps that any of them can be put around their neck. Chairman PTI may be disqualified in these cases. MQM’s petition will be very useful for this. Muslim League wants to conduct election campaign only after the return of Nawaz Sharif, it will be possible only when he gets justice from the court.

In the 75-year history of Pakistan, the frequent breakup of political parties and the creation of new parties is no longer a thing. In the past there has been work to break up the People’s Party, Muslim League and MQM and create new parties out of it. Tehreek-e-Insaf is also suffering from the traditional way of disintegration. Central leaders who broke away from the PTI have formed their own separate parties, just as the Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shiraz has split in three months and there have been countless examples of shifting loyalties.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, whose services were prominent for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government formation after the 2018 elections. In today’s political scenario, their importance has increased more than before.

Jahangir Khan Tareen had initiated a series of political contacts in the wake of the post-May 9 situation and a few weeks later he founded the ‘Stability Pakistan Party’ with Punjab leaders who had split from the Tehreek-e-Insaaf. While the former Chief Minister of Tehreek-e-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, has announced a new party called Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentary Party, here the question arises as to whether the political parties born a few months before the elections are PTI. Will prove to be a challenge? Will she be able to divide the vote bank of Chairman PTI?

Jahangir Khan Tareen and Pervaiz Khattak also want some time to gain foothold in the field and they also want the elections to be held after some time.

On the other hand, the chairman’s close associates connected with PTI are hiding or they are wanted by the courts in some case. It will be very difficult to fight. In such a case, Chairman PTI will have only one way to stand on all the seats of the National Assembly, because in the current situation, it will be difficult if not impossible to fight action on the ticket of PTI and get success. I can also boycott the election.

After the collapse of Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shiraza, even Chairman PTI is not ready to participate in the elections immediately. In such a case, why would any politician spend crores of rupees in an election campaign where defeat seems certain.

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article

