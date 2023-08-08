English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

DG Tourism Malaysia: “Malaysia expects 18 million foreign tourists this year”

0

SHAFAQNA- Malaysia is on track to surpass this year’s international tourist arrivals target by reaching at least 18 million arrivals, surpassing the original target of 16.1 million tourists, said Tourism Malaysia CEO, Datuk Dr Ammar Abdul Ghapar.

He said it was set based on factors such as an increase in the number of flights operated, an increase in charter flights, and the appeal of the year-end and New Year holidays, when the number of tourists is expected to increase further. BERNAMA reported.

With this positive growth, we can easily say that if everything goes well, we will exceed our target of 18 million visitors this year. and we are very optimistic about it,” he said in a speech yesterday (August 7) ​​while presiding over a Jordan Tourism Board roadshow and business luncheon here.

Malaysia has recorded 4.5 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, Ammar said, adding that incentives given to domestic charter operators to boost tourism will soon be announced.

Ammar said Malaysia had recorded 4.5 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, adding that incentives given to domestic charter operators to boost tourism will soon be announced.

Source: BERNAMA 

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Türkiye: 7.9 million foreign tourists visit Istanbul in first six months of year

Related posts

[Photos] Iran: Wonders of Isfahan’s Jameh Mosque

asadian

Malaysian Halal food sales expected to reach RM50 billion in 2023

asadian

Saudi Arabia attracted 8 million tourists & pilgrims in first quarter of 2023

asadian

China Daily: Strong growth of China’s foreign travel market this year

asadian

UAE’s effort to attract 40 million tourists in next 7 years

asadian

Iran: Secrets of five thousand years of Burnt City

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.