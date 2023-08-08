DG Tourism Malaysia: “Malaysia expects 18 million foreign tourists this year”

SHAFAQNA- Malaysia is on track to surpass this year’s international tourist arrivals target by reaching at least 18 million arrivals, surpassing the original target of 16.1 million tourists, said Tourism Malaysia CEO, Datuk Dr Ammar Abdul Ghapar.



He said it was set based on factors such as an increase in the number of flights operated, an increase in charter flights, and the appeal of the year-end and New Year holidays, when the number of tourists is expected to increase further. BERNAMA reported.

With this positive growth, we can easily say that if everything goes well, we will exceed our target of 18 million visitors this year. and we are very optimistic about it,” he said in a speech yesterday (August 7) ​​while presiding over a Jordan Tourism Board roadshow and business luncheon here.

Malaysia has recorded 4.5 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, Ammar said, adding that incentives given to domestic charter operators to boost tourism will soon be announced.

Source: BERNAMA

