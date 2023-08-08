Iran demands measures to clarify dimensions of deadly Mazar-i-Sharif 1998 terror attack

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement to once again condemned the 1998 terrorist attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, stressing that Tehran demands measures to clarify the dimensions of the incident.

The statement, released on Tuesday, explained that the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-i-Sharif was attacked 25 years ago upon Taliban forces’ arrival into the city.

It said the terrorist attack was contrary to moral, humanitarian, and international obligations and led to the martyrdom of Iranian diplomats and a correspondent of IRNA.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning this bitter and unforgettable incident, honors the memory of the dear martyrs of the aforementioned terrorist incident and emphasizes the need to clarify the dimensions of the incident as a definite demand,” the statement added.

Eight Iranian diplomats and a reporter were martyred in a terrorist attack in Mazar-i-Sharif on August 8, 1998. The day was later designated National Reporter’s Day in Iran in memory of IRNA correspondent Mahmoud Saremi.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com