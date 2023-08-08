Saudi Arabia establishes new independent body to supervise affairs of two holy mosques

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia approved the establishment of an independent body called “The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque” that is linked to King Salman.

The body will be responsible for supervising the affairs of imams and muezzins of the two holy mosques and all matters related to their religious affairs including seminars and Islamic lessons, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will be transformed into a public body called the “General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.”

The body will be financially independent, linked to the king, and will undertake tasks, services, operations, maintenance, and development related to the two holy mosques.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com