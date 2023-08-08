IRC: Almost 30 million people remain in dire need of Assistance in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The International Rescue Committee said that almost 30 million people remain in dire need of assistance in Afghanistan.

The IRC also warned that cuts to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan have contributed towards a 60% increase in the number of people in need alongside economic collapse, climate change, and reduced access to basic services.

“Since August 15th 2021, Afghanistan has continued to suffer from a rapid economic collapse. Ordinary Afghans have paid the price; people who previously had jobs and were self-sufficient are now reliant on humanitarian aid and many families can no longer afford to feed themselves,” said Salma Ben Aissa, IRC Afghanistan Director, as quoted in the statement. “Two years later the economy remains cut off from international systems and 28.8 million people require humanitarian assistance, while nearly the entire population lives in poverty. Almost 80% of those in need are women and girls.”

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com