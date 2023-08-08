English
Qatar’s real estate market has grappled with declining rents & falling demand

Qatar’s real estate market

SHAFAQNA-Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar’s real estate market has grappled with oversupply, declining rents, and falling demand, according to a new report by Knight Frank.

The confetti from the 2022 FIFA World Cup has long been swept away, but the echoes of the construction boom still resonate across the cityscape of Lusail, where the glittering final match was played.

However, a leading global real estate consultancy said the real estate game in Qatar is now facing an oversupply crisis that threatens to undermine the market’s gains.

The newly-released report by Knight Frank titled “Qatar Real Estate Market Review for Spring-Summer 2023,” paints a vivid picture of the market’s complexities.

