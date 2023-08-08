Lebanon do not acknowledge Blue Line in Shebaa Farms

SHAFAQNA-“The Shebaa Farms are occupied Lebanese territory and we do not acknowledge the Blue Line in them,” Lebanese Army brigadier general Munir Chehade said.

The Lebanese Army on Tuesday organized a Blue Line tour for the representatives of the U.N. Security Council members.

The Blue Line was drawn by the United Nations between Lebanon and Israel in the wake of the Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon in the year 2000. The line remains unmarked for half of its length.

The army said the tour aimed to offer explanations about the aforementioned line and the contested border points.

Lebanese Army brigadier general Munir Chehade said the tour comes days before the U.N. Security Council renews the annual mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“The Israelis do not respect the laws and today they violated the territorial waters under the eyes of the international delegations,” Chehade told reporters during the tour.

Source: naharnet

www.shafaqna.com