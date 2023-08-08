English
International Shia News Agency
EU to continue talks with OIC after Quran burnings

EU to continue talks with OIC

SHAFAQNA-The European Union will continue talks with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to “promote tolerance and mutual respect” after a series of recent Quran burnings in northern countries.

Speaking to reporters at a news briefing, spokesperson for foreign affairs Peter Stano confirmed that the EU Commission is “in regular contact” with the OIC.

He explained that officials from the commission and the OIC’s Brussels representation hold regular talks “to understand the next steps” after several incidents of Quran burning or desecration recently took place in Denmark and Sweden.

Stano stressed that these actions are “not EU policy” but “irresponsible acts of irresponsible individuals who are interested in sowing discord and troubles, and divide us as communities.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

