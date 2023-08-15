Iraq to end a “4-year drought period” this upcoming winter

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Water Resources predicted that the upcoming winter would witness rainfall that could put an end to the 4-year drought crisis in Iraq.

“Awn Dhiyab,” the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, stated in an interview with the official newspaper

“Al-Sabah” that a recent visit by the President of Iraq to Turkey led to an increase in Iraq’s

water reserves from 7 billion cubic meters to 11 billion cubic meters, which helped Iraq overcome the

current summer water scarcity crisis.

He mentioned that this is the fourth challenging summer that Iraq is experiencing due to reduced

rainfall and decreased water flow from neighboring countries.

Dhiyab emphasized that the Turkish Foreign Minister will visit Iraq on the 28 of this month, and then,

Baghdad will host the Turkish President.

He added that during the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Turkey, issues related to shared water

resources were discussed, with the most important ones being the activation of a joint water research

center and increasing water flow in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Recantly, UNICEF warned that worsening water scarcity and pollution will have severe consequences

for Iraqi families, the economy, and the ecosystem.

Source: Al-Sabah

