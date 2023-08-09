Syria allows UN to use Bab Assalama and Rae border gates for another three months

SHAFAQNA- Syria has authorized the United Nations and related agencies to use the junction between Bab Assalama and al-Rae to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need for another three months until November 13.

“The decision was taken in light of Syria’s desire to strengthen stability, improve the humanitarian situation and living conditions of Syrians and facilitate the delivery of assistance to those in need,” said Bassam Sabbah, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nations on Tuesday, SANA reported.



On July 13, Syria allowed United Nations agencies to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to deliver humanitarian aid.

Source: SANA

