Armenian religious leader condemns “blasphemy of the Holy Quran”

SHAFAQNA- Kathleen Gargin II, the Armenian religious leader, in a meeting with the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia, strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in some European countries.

According to ISNA, the Armenian religious leader, referring to the history of the Armenian Church in strongly condemning the insulting of Islamic holy things and the statements that the Armenian Church has published so far regarding the condemnation of disrespecting Islamic holy things, once again emphasized the position of Astan Quds Echmiadzin in condemning the insult to Islamic sanctities and expressed the hope that “such actions will be answered by appropriate punishment”.

In this meeting, which was attended by Bishop Siboh Sarkisian, Caliph of the Armenians of Tehran, and Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanian, one of the officials of the Echmiadzin Church, Armenian religious leaders appreciated the compassionate care and attention of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Armenian community in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also, in this meeting, Sobhani, Iran’s ambassador to Armenia, handed over the message of Hojjatoleslam Imanipour, the head of the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communications and the head of the Supreme Council of Religion Policy, to the leader of the religious Armenians of Armenia.

Source: Shafaqna Persian