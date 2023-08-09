Al-Akhbar: Subject of re-isolation of Lebanese Shias and their internal & external siege

SHAFAQNA- Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon wrote: The warnings of the countries of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council to their citizens in Lebanon are still full of ambiguity and for the fourth consecutive day, none of the political forces can be convinced that those statements are only related to the clashes in the Ain Halweh camp.

Al-Akhbar pointed out that, as the Saudi ambassador Walid al-Bukhari said, the situation in Ain Halweh has calmed down, and also wrote: “Saudi Arabia’s political behavior shows that Riyadh and the opposition axis of the resistance in general insists on achieving achievements in all fields. ; Achievements that require fightings to break the other side.”

This newspaper further wrote: “In this context, it has been quoted from a prominent political source that recently he has felt a return to talking about the isolation of the Shia tribe and the attempt to surround them internally and externally, and he considered the statement of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress to be in line with what Joe Biden said in the anniversary of August 4 and called for pressure on Nabih Berri.”

Al-Akhbar said: “The campaign that wants to impose sanctions on Nabih Berri, enters the framework of “isolation” that some are trying for.”

This source added: “Representatives from Lebanon who traveled to Washington some time ago played a role in the incitement against the speaker of the parliament as a tool in the hands of Hezbollah.”

The same source called for careful handling of this issue because, according to him, “the price is very high.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian