UNHCR: More than 4 million people now forcibly displaced in Sudan

SHAFAQNA- More than 4 million people have been displaced by the Sudan crisis, the UN’s refugee agency said, voicing concern over the conflict’s effects on healthcare services.

As the number of displacements increases, the UNHCR “is deeply worried about deteriorating health conditions across the country, including in refugee camps,” William Spindler of the agency said at a UN’s press briefing in Geneva.

“The situation inside Sudan, where UNHCR teams are present, is untenable as needs far outweigh what is humanly possible to deliver with available resources,” Spindler said.

