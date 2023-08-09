Russian diplomat doubts JCPOA will ever be fully restored

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressing doubt that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is officially known, will ever be fully restored.

Ryabkov, who is in Tehran for the “Iran and BRICS” conference, told reporters on Tuesday (08 August 2023) the Islamic Republic has already demonstrated its willingness to revive the JCPOA in its original form.

“However,” he continued, “due to reasons unrelated to the JCPOA, the Western countries have once again exploited this situation to exert pressure on Iran and gain concessions.”

“This is an unfair but common game that does not surprise us. It is their choice, and I don’t think we will see a complete revival of the JCPOA. I don’t know if any alternatives might be found or not,” he added.

Source: IRNA

