FT: USA’s plan to normalise Saudi Arabia-Israel relations faces big obstacles

USA plan to normalise Saudi Arabia-Israel relations

SHAFAQNA- Financial Times reported that after months of diplomacy between Washington and Riyadh, the shape of the Biden administration’s blockbuster plan to normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is coming into view. So are the obstacles.

“There’s a rapprochement under way,” President Joe Biden said at the end of July. It was a cautious shift in tone from the president, who only weeks earlier had downplayed the chances of a diplomatic breakthrough.

The terms are complex. Saudi Arabia would open formal relations with Israel, bringing hopes that other Muslim nations would follow suit. In exchange, Riyadh would secure more USA’s defence support and assistance on a civil nuclear programme. The kingdom would also want Israel to make concessions on the Palestinians’ aspirations for statehood.

