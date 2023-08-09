WFP resumes critical food aid to Ethiopia

SHAFAQNA- The World Food Program (WFP) has resumed crucial food distribution in Ethiopia after it suspended the service

In a statement to Anadolu, the UN’s food agency said it was now being even more cautious with its food operations in the country, where a humanitarian crisis has been unfolding due to a famine and civil conflict in the Tigray region.

It said it had commenced the distribution of 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of pre-packed wheat in bags to more than 100,000 eligible beneficiaries in four districts in Tigray.

“The test distributions are being rolled out at seven food distribution points where WFP and partners have completed targeting of beneficiaries and digitally registered them,” it said.

Source: aa

