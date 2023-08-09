Australia to officially resume using the term ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’

SHAFAQNA- The Australian government will reinstate the term “Occupied Palestinian Territories”, vowing to strengthen its objections to “illegal” Israeli settlements.

The move sparked claims from the Coalition opposition that “the faceless men and women of the Labor party” were dictating foreign policy, but the government maintained it was acting in line with Australia’s key allies.

Some delegates at the Labor national conference in Brisbane are expected to agitate for the party to take a stronger position and commit to a timeframe to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Australia ‘s foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, outlined the position to Labor MPs and senators at Parliament House on Tuesday (08 August 2023). In a sign of internal concerns, it was the second time members of caucus have raised questions about Israel in two weeks.

