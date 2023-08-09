Saudi Arabia to host international Islamic conference on August 13-14

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia will host an Islamic conference in Mecca, bringing together 150 religious leaders from 85 countries to promote moderation.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved holding the conference, set to take place on August 13-14. Participants will address topics relating to extremism and terrorism, as well as promoting tolerance and coexistence among people through seven panel discussions.

The two-day conference, organized by Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, aims to establish connections among scholars and religious departments across the world and highlight their role in promoting unity in the Muslim world, fighting extremist ideas, and contributing to combating violence, according to SPA.

Source: arabnews

