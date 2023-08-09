Bahrain has not stopped inventing fake pretexts to harass Shia Muslims since 2011

SHAFAQNA- The Bahrain Press Association confirmed that “the government of Bahrain has not stopped since 2011 until today inventing fake pretexts to harass its Shia citizens because they represent the largest segment of its political opponents.”

BPA documented many violations committed by security forces against participants in the commemoration of Ashura rituals for this year 1445 Hijri/2023 in Bahrain.

The BPA said, in a statement, that “the official discourse imposed restrictions on the mourning processions that contradict the freedom to hold religious rites to the recognized extent, and relied in its documentation of the violations on what was published by “Bahrain Mirror” and “Al-Wefaq” Society regarding the security forces that arrested citizens in the A’ali area after they refused to remove the Ashura banners and then released them later after obliging their families to hand over the banners and equipment used in Ashura season.

Source: bahrainmirror

