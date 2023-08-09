MWL chief launches holy Qur’an international museum project in Mecca

SHAFAQNA- The secretary-general of Muslim World League (MWL) , Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, has launched holy Qur’an international museum project in Mecca.

Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary-general of the MWL, said that the museum will showcase the miracles of the Quran, as well as its scientific and historical aspects.

The museum will also aim to spread the message and teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, which are the sources of guidance and inspiration for Muslims around the world.

The project is supervised by an international council of scholars who are experts in the recitation and interpretation of the Quran. The museum will also have an advisory board composed of prominent scholars from different Islamic countries.

The museum staff will organize various events and activities, such as conferences, forums and lectures, to promote the understanding and appreciation of the Quran among Muslims and non-Muslims alike, according to Arab News.

The Holy Quran International Museum project comes at a time when there have been several incidents of desecration and disrespect of the Quran in some European countries. These acts have sparked outrage and protests among Muslims, who consider the Quran to be the word of God and a sacred symbol of their faith.

Source: IQNA