Denmark’s Justice Minister: We are in a serious situation after Quran burnings

SHAFAQNA-“The recent burnings of the Quran have an impact on the current threat level. We are in a serious situation, where we still need tighter controls at the Danish borders in order to counter the threats ,” that Denmark ‘s Justice Minister ,Peter Hummelgaard said in a statement.

Denmark will extend the tighter border controls introduced following protests involving Quran burnings in recent months in the country and in neighbouring Sweden, the justice ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that police “found it necessary to maintain the temporarily intensified efforts at the internal Danish borders”, citing a recommendation from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET).

Originally scheduled for a week after being introduced on August 3rd, the random checks at the borders with Sweden and Germany are now due to remain in place until August 17th.

Denmark, along with Sweden, has stepped up security following the backlash in several Muslim countries in response to public desecrations of the Quran in the Scandinavian countries.

Source: thelocal

www.shafaqna.com