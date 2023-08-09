Iraq provides SIM cards for “free calls and internet” during Arbaeen 2023

SHAFAQNA- “Hayam Al-Yasiri,” the Minister of Communications in Iraq, announced the provision of SIM cards for free calls and internet during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Shafaqna, as reported by Al-Furat, Al-Yasiri stated in a press conference about the preparations for the Arba’een ceremonies: “We have started preparations for the Arba’een ceremonies several weeks ago and have established an operational room to provide the necessary requirements under the supervision of the Minister of Communications.”

He mentioned that the order to create and expand a temporary aerial fiber network from the borders to the routes of the pilgrims has been issued, saying: “It has also been determined that the internet prices of companies and mobile phones, which voluntarily provide free services, will be reduced.”

Al-Yasiri emphasized that SIM cards will be provided for free internet and domestic and international calls, stating: “These services will be available for pilgrims from the countries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Iran.”

The Minister of Communications in Iraq revealed that the “Super Cell” company has already provided free internet near the shrines of the Imams. He said: “The company ‘Iraq Cell’ will also soon provide free internet in Najaf and Karbala.”

In conclusion, he said: “We will provide full support to all internet service provider companies for the pilgrims.”

Source: Al-Furat