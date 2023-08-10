English
UNSC: Sudanese continue to face “unimaginable suffering”

SHAFAQNA-Sudanese continue to face “unimaginable suffering” amid continuing clashes between the  Armed Forces and rival militia the Rapid Support Forces,” UN officials said on Wednesday.

Assistant Secretary-General Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the country that the ongoing violence has resulted in the widespread displacement of civilians. She also expressed concern about the escalation of the conflict in key areas, and the designation of civilian neighborhoods as “areas of operations” by both sides, which is exacerbating a desperate humanitarian crisis.

Indiscriminate and targeted attacks on civilians and infrastructure continue in Khartoum, Darfur and North Kordofan, Pobee added, and calls for the protection of civilians and to ensure that human rights and humanitarian law are not violated are being ignored.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

