Why Pakistan could not become a welfare state?

By Ahmed Mughal, Whether or not Pakistan has made full and meaningful use of its available resources is a fundamental question. Pakistan is rich in natural and human resources. The vast natural and human resources are still not fully utilized to accelerate the pace of economic development, nor does any government pay due attention to the equitable distribution of national wealth and sources of income.

It is very important to know the reasons for this. On the one hand, we have utilized all the necessary technology and resources to become a nuclear power, and on the other hand, we have not yet been able to lift nearly 60 million people out of poverty and become an economic power without it. You have no value in the world.

This means that the problem is one of priorities and direction, not a lack of resources. Equitable distribution of resources is also an important issue. If basic and equal facilities were provided to all people, education system was improved and employment was arranged, then Pakistan would have been a powerful economic country and not so many people would have remained below the poverty level.

Improving the economic condition of the people and giving them employment is the primary responsibility of the state in the spirit of Article 3 of the Constitution of Pakistan. Economic development is inseparable from the justice system. If exploitation continues as it is in our state, the goals of economic development can never be met. Education can enable people to be equipped with science, technology and technical skills, have economic awareness, respect the rights of others and lay the foundation of a strong society as a nation.

Exploitation does not simply mean under-allocation of funds, but rather ensuring that a system of complete justice can be established in all sectors. Lack of justice in society leads to every evil. As a result of lack of justice, the powerful classes gain an upper hand over everyone else. If the benefit of resources is limited to only a few hands, poverty, social unrest, misery, terrorism, lawlessness and insecurity are bound to arise due to inequality in the society.

Who can know this better than Pakistan? A system of democracy is necessary but not without economic justice. People should be aware that accountability must go hand in hand with justice. What is the purpose of democracy if the elected people do not implement the accountability system?

If economic and social justice is not reached to the people, then how can the people be served by sitting in the power house? How can the goal of welfare state be achieved?

Economic development depends entirely on how we can provide health, education and other basic amenities to all people and increase the means of production. From the defense sector to other sectors, people should be important. Nowadays there should be provision of such education which can give opportunity of self employment. Sitting at home, people can earn so much by working on the internet that people can get better employment and Pakistan can get a lot of foreign exchange. For this, there should be educational and technical institutions that can train the youth and the young unemployed.

Those working in government and private institutions are exploited. Low salaries in government and private institutions force people to corruption. In the private sector, untrained people are employed and paid extremely low wages. With such a system, the owners get rich but the employees never get ahead. In Pakistan, there is neither proper education and training system for everyone nor pension and employment for everyone. If governments can’t even provide basic facilities for all and can’t establish training institutions for farmers, then what is the justification for the products?

In democratic societies, money collected from the public is used to build a state called welfare. With our welfare state, Islamic is also added. It is a matter of regret that there is no regard for Islamic values ​​in Watan Aziz and neither the idea of ​​a Western welfare state. A state does not become a welfare state by mere rhetoric. It needs to be established by action.

Establishing a welfare state is necessary for economic development and becoming a respectable nation. There is no lack of natural and human resources in Pakistan, there is a lack of justice. There is a lack of fair allocation of resources. Lack of good governance. There is a dire need for fundamental reforms in the administrative and political structures where decisions and actions can be made for the people.

The justice system needs to be made fully functional. People need to be freed from the oppressive tax system. People should get free health and education facilities. There should be an arrangement for employment and compensation for everyone. Everyone should have a decent house, clean drinking water and good transport.

These are all the basics of economic development. Electricity, water, gas, roads are all necessities. Economic growth drives strong employment. Industrial and agricultural development provides employment to people. The rulers of Pakistan should start all these works simultaneously and the private sector should also play its full role in this.

