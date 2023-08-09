Suharso Monoarfa: Indonesia must maintain its status as an upper-middle-income country

SHAFAQNA- Minister of National Development Planning of Indonesia, Suharso Monoarfa said on Tuesday that Indonesia must maintain its country’s position as an upper-middle-income country.



“We should be grateful that now we are in the upper middle income category and we should work to maintain it,” said Monoarfa, who is also the head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappnas). Antara News reported.



He mentioned that Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is currently around US$4,580 per capita, which means that it remains vulnerable or at risk as the GDP of countries with the average income is from 4,446 USD to 13 USD 845 per head.



He noted that there is a risk of Indonesia falling back into the category of low-middle income countries, with a per capita GDP of less than US$4,446.



Also Monoarfa emphasized that economic development should be achieved more than the productive sectors, which should be relied on.



He explained that Indonesia’s economic growth in the second quarter of 2023 showed a positive trend of 5.17 percent.

The World Bank publishes a classification that divides countries into four categories based on GDP per capita, updated each July with the latest US dollar exchange rates.



Source: Antara News

www.shafaqna.com