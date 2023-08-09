Bashar Al Assad: Stepping down was never an option because it meant escaping from war

SHAFAQNA- In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabic on Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad said that “stepping down was never an option during war … because it meant escaping from war .

Bashar Al Assad said relations between Syria and the Arab world have drastically changed, although the West and the US have opposed normalisation. He said Washington has been determined to press ahead with its sanctions programme and has refused to look the other way without a political solution to the conflict.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denounced attempts to recreate the “scenario of Libya and Iraq” in Syria by plunging the country into a “state of terror.”

Asked by Sky News Arabia whether he thought about stepping down, Mr Al Assad said “Stepping down” was not an option for his government, which has managed to bypass economic sanctions following 12 years of war, Bashar Al Assad said.

He said a president leaves office “when the people want him to leave and not because of external pressure or because of an external war. So it is only natural when there is an internal push.”

If Syria has been able to avoid the war, President al-Assad said that theoretically, the war could have been avoided if we had submitted to all the demands that were imposed on Syria with various issues, foremost of which was the abandonment of Syrian rights and Syrian interests, so I say, in a theoretical point of view, that because we will not go in this direction, but if we assume that we will go, then this means that we will avoid war, but later, we will pay a much greater price.

“There was terrorism and the State was fighting it, and terrorism was killing, destroying and burning… There is no state, even if it was between two parentheses “bad” that destroys the homeland, so terrorism is the one that caused the destruction. The state’s role, by virtue of the constitution and national custom, is to defend the state,” President al-Assad added.

President Assad wondered if counter-terrorism is the one that destroyed the country? saying “If we let terrorism, could the State be constructed! This is illogical. So, the one who bears the responsibility is the one who stood by terrorism, not the one who defended against terrorism. The one who bears the responsibility is the one who intended for war, the one who planned the war, and the one who attacked, not the one who was attacked.”

Asked during the interview about the greatest challenge to refugee returns, Assad responded: “Logistically, infrastructure which terrorists destroyed”.

“We have started general dialogue” with United Nations humanitarian bodies “on return projects”, financing and UN demands, said Assad, citing a lack of water, electricity, schools and health care facilities.

The Syria conflict has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry since it began in 2011.

Source:The National News, France 24, SANA, The Cradle