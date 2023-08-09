UNICEF: 76% of children exposed to extreme heat in South Asia

SHAFAQNA- South Asia has the highest proportion of children exposed to extreme heat of any other region, according to a UNICEF analysis.



UNICEF estimates that 76% of children under the age of 18 in South Asia – 460 million people – are exposed to extreme heat when 83 or more days in a year exceed 35°C. This means that 3 out of 4 children in South Asia have been exposed to extreme heat, compared with just 1 in 3 children (32%) globally. Analysis is based on 2020 data, the latest data available. Reliefweb reported.

In addition, the data also shows that 28% of children in South Asia experience 4.5 or more heat waves per year, compared with 24% globally.



July was the hottest month on record globally, raising new concerns about a future in which children, including those living in South Asia, will face frequent heat waves and more extreme, largely due to climate change.

