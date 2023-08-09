UNICEF: 76% of children exposed to extreme heat in South Asia

SHAFAQNA- South Asia has the highest proportion of children exposed to extreme heat of any other region, according to a UNICEF analysis.
UNICEF estimates that 76% of children under the age of 18 in South Asia – 460 million people – are exposed to extreme heat when 83 or more days in a year exceed 35°C. This means that 3 out of 4 children in South Asia have been exposed to extreme heat, compared with just 1 in 3 children (32%) globally. Analysis is based on 2020 data, the latest data available. Reliefweb reported.
In addition, the data also shows that 28% of children in South Asia experience 4.5 or more heat waves per year, compared with 24% globally.
July was the hottest month on record globally, raising new concerns about a future in which children, including those living in South Asia, will face frequent heat waves and more extreme, largely due to climate change.
“With rising global boiling temperatures, the data clearly show that heatwaves and high temperatures are increasingly threatening the lives and well-being of millions of children across South Asia. It’s not the hottest in the world right now, but the heat here poses a life-threatening danger to millions of vulnerable children,” said Sanjay Wijesekera, Regional Director for South Asia, UNICEF. rice field. “Of particular concern to us are infants, young children, malnourished children and pregnant women, as they are most vulnerable to heat stroke and other serious effects.”
UNICEF Children’s Climate 2021 Children in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives and Pakistan are at “very high risk” from the impacts of climate change, according to the CCRI.
Source: Reliefweb
