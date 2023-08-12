Lebanon: Food insecurity persists as economic crisis drags on

Analysis

A total of 112,000 people (2%) are classified as IPC Stage 4 (Emergency) and approximately 1.3 million people (23%) as IPC Stage 3 (Crisis). A total of 811,000 Lebanese (21% of the permanent population), 540,000 Syrian refugees (36% of the Syrian refugee population in Lebanon), 54,000 PRL (30% PRL in Lebanon) and 11,000 PRS (35% PRS in Lebanon), Reliefweb reported.

