Lebanon: Food insecurity persists as economic crisis drags on

SHAFAQNA- Analysis of loss The second IPC, conducted in Lebanon in May 2023, estimated that during the current analysis period from May to October 2023, approximately 1.4 million refugees Lebanon, Syria and Palestine in Lebanon (LRP) and Palestinian refugees from Syria (PRS) are facing a high level of acute food insecurity and are classified as IPC phase 3 (crisis) or higher, corresponding to 25% of the analyzed population.
A total of 112,000 people (2%) are classified as IPC Stage 4 (Emergency) and approximately 1.3 million people (23%) as IPC Stage 3 (Crisis). A total of 811,000 Lebanese (21% of the permanent population), 540,000 Syrian refugees (36% of the Syrian refugee population in Lebanon), 54,000 PRL (30% PRL in Lebanon) and 11,000 PRS (35% PRS in Lebanon), Reliefweb reported.
People categorized as IPC Phase 3 (Endangered) and above are in urgent need of a humanitarian response to fill food shortages, diversify their dietary intake, protect and restore livelihoods, and prevent acute malnutrition.
Source: Reliefweb
