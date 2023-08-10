English
Syria: Reinstates membership in Arab Federation of Shipping Chambers

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian Chamber of Shipping resumed its membership in the Arab Federation of Chambers of Shipping (AFCS) after its membership was suspended in recent years due to unfair Western economic sanctions that prevented payment of financial obligations.

According to SANA, “The Chamber of Commerce recently paid the association its annual dues for the years 2012-2014 and 2015,” the Ministry of Transport said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry has decided that the Arab League will cover all previous claims and only pay the 2015 annual fee, given the difficult situation in Syria as economic sanctions at the time prevented bank transfers. He added that he did. Due to its active role, it was established in the Syrian Federation Chamber.

The Ministry emphasized the need for a chamber of commerce in the Arab arena in the framework of Arab collaboration and exchange of experiences, coinciding with the resumption of Syria’s participation in the Arab League conferences.

Source: SANA

