English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Germany: Muslim leaders call on politicians to take stronger stance against anti-Muslim hatred

0
anti-Muslim hatred

SHAFAQNA-Muslim community leaders in Germany call on politicians to take stronger stance against anti-Muslim hatred, right-wing extremism.

Mosques across Germany are facing an increase in vandalism, harassment and threats, Muslim community leaders told Anadolu on Wednesday.

Kemal Ergun, president of the Turkish-Muslim group IGMG, said more mosques have received threatening letters in recent weeks, signed with the neo-Nazi alias “NSU 2.0.”

“We will not get scared, we will not be intimated by such threats. But it’s disappointing that in most of the arson attempts on mosques, which could claim many lives, the perpetrators were not identified or arrested,” he said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Official: EU has concrete plans to combat Islamophobia

asadian

OIC to hold emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

UN’s Secretary-General Calls For Action to Stamp Out Poison of Anti-Muslim Hatred

asadian

Civil society groups: EU has a problem with anti-Muslim hatred

asadian

Social media giants failing to act on 89% of anti-Muslim posts according to CCDH report

asadian

Kenya: A string of unexplained abductions and killings of Muslims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.