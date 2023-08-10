Germany: Muslim leaders call on politicians to take stronger stance against anti-Muslim hatred

SHAFAQNA-Muslim community leaders in Germany call on politicians to take stronger stance against anti-Muslim hatred, right-wing extremism.

Mosques across Germany are facing an increase in vandalism, harassment and threats, Muslim community leaders told Anadolu on Wednesday.

Kemal Ergun, president of the Turkish-Muslim group IGMG, said more mosques have received threatening letters in recent weeks, signed with the neo-Nazi alias “NSU 2.0.”

“We will not get scared, we will not be intimated by such threats. But it’s disappointing that in most of the arson attempts on mosques, which could claim many lives, the perpetrators were not identified or arrested,” he said.

Source: aa

