Saudi Arabia Embassy in Tehran has been operating since Sunday

Iranian media have cited an official as their source that the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran “started operation three days ago.”

The source told IRNA that “The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially resumed its activities in our country since Sunday, August 7.”

Earlier this year on June 7, the embassy and consulate general of the Islamic Republic in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia re-opened.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume relations on March 10 after seven years of severed ties through China’s mediation.