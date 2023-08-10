English
Saudi Arabia Embassy in Tehran has been operating since Sunday

SHAFAQNA-An Iranian official told media that Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran has resumed operations since three days ago.

The source told IRNA that “The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially resumed its activities in our country since Sunday, August 7.”

Earlier this year on June 7, the embassy and consulate general of the Islamic Republic in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia re-opened.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume relations on March 10 after seven years of severed ties through China’s mediation.

Source: mehrnews

www.shafaqna.com

