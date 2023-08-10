WHO:More than 40% of Sudanese suffer from hunger

SHAFAQNA-More than 40% of the Sudanese is suffering from hunger, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

“WHO remains highly concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation in Sudan, which is now entering its fourth month of conflict,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing in Geneva.

The number of people facing hunger has doubled since May last year, Tedros said.

He emphasized that limited access to medicines, medical supplies, electricity, and water remains a challenge in the conflict-affected states.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

