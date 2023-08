SHAFAQNA-Bahrain prison inmates are taking part in a hunger strike over conditions there, activists and authorities said.

The strike targets the Jaw Rehabilitation and Reform Centre, a facility holding many of the prisoners identified by human rights activists as dissidents who oppose the rule of the Al Khalifa family. The country’s Sunni rulers have long faced complaints from the island’s Shia majority of discrimination.

