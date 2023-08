SHAFAQNA- Throughout a campaign named “Ashura Narrators” Islamic Students Associations promoted the Ashura culture to people in London, Moscow and other cities in Europe and introduced them to Imam Hussain (AS) as a symbol of standing, patience and resistance against oppression.

ISA members talked about Imam Hussain (AS) and true Islam with people from different backgrounds and gifted them with flowers, water and brochures with the contents of Ashura and Hussaini culture.

