North Korean Leader fires top general & calls for war preparations

SHAFAQNA- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed his top general and called for stepping up war preparations.

With a cigarette in hand, Kim was shown talking to a room full of uniformed top generals, and pointing at maps, images in state media showed, while he discussed “major military actions” against South Korea at a meeting of the Central Military Commission.

The Korean Central News Agency said the agenda of the meeting, which comes just days after Kim inspected key arms factories, was “the issue of making full war preparations” and ensuring “perfect military readiness for a war”.

Source: france24

