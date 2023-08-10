Iraq: Steps to sea water desalination

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi government took the first practical step to advance the sea water desalination project in Basra province as one of the solutions to save the country from the water crisis.

“Hasan Zahir Al-Najjar”, Deputy Governor of Basra, said in a speech: “Al-Sudani”, the Prime Minister of Iraq, during last week’s meeting of the government board, ordered that the sea water desalination project be handed over from the Ministry of Housing and Construction to the local government of Basra (province); A province that has been facing a water crisis since 1983 due to the increase in water salinity and the concentration of solutes.”

Al-Najjar said: “In light of the continuous increase in the population of Basra, which has now reached 5 million people, we need more than 1.5 million cubic meters of water per day.”

He stated: “Basra governorate will immediately start the water desalination project and after receiving financial credits, it will bring this project to fruition within an unprecedented period of time, and companies have been invited and we are waiting for their plans.”

In this regard, “Al-Shammari”, Former Minister of Water Resources stated: “The water crisis in southern Iraq is a “combined” crisis and is related to both the quantity of water (decrease) and the quality of water (pollution).”

Al-Shammari said: “Solving water problems by sweetening it is only part of the solution to this problem, and in the shadow of agricultural needs, it is not considered a root solution.”

He clarified: “The water that enters Basra is from the upper reaches of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers from Syria, Iran and Turkey, which has a high level of pollution. In addition, we must mention the pollution that Iraqi cities add to this water.”

In the end, the former Iraqi Minister of Water Resources said: “Therefore, we have to say that water desalination is only part of the solution, especially since water pollution causes the production of contaminated agricultural products and livestock and harms the environment.”

