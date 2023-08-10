Iraq: More than 2100 square kilometers contaminated with mines

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Environment of Iraq emphasized that more than 2100 square kilometers in this country are still contaminated with mines and there are many difficulties in getting rid of these dangerous explosives.

The Ministry started the “National Strategic Plan for Mine Actions” for the years 2023 to 2028, which focuses on important axes such as demining and clearance, awareness of the dangers of mines, explosives materials and remnants of war and helping the victims, empowering them physically and mentally and joining them in the society.

The official local daily Al-Sabah quoted Nizar Namidi, Iraqi Minister of Environment, as saying: The launch of this strategy, which the ministry was able to formulate in cooperation with the Geneva International Center and specialized international organizations, represents an important milestone in Iraq’s serious effort to rid its lands of mines and explosives and remnants of war after a decade of fighting against terrorism.

He expressed his regret that Iraq ranks first in the world in terms of contamination by mines, explosives and remnants of war.

Source: Shafaqna Persian