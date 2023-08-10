English
International Shia News Agency
Tunisia & Libya agree to provide shelter to migrants left on border

SHAFAQNA-Tunisia and Libya agreed Thursday to share responsibility for providing shelter for hundreds of migrants stranded for up to a month at their border.

The migrants, primarily from sub-Saharan African countries, had been driven to the remote desert area of Ras Jedir by Tunisian authorities and left there to fend for themselves, according to witnesses, rights groups and UN agencies.

Aid groups said three groups of about 300 migrants in total from sub-Saharan African countries remain stranded there in life-threatening conditions.

Since the start of July, “at least 27 migrants” have been found dead after being abandoned in the Tunisian-Libyan border area and another 73 are missing, a humanitarian source told AFP on Thursday.

Source: al-monitor

www.shafaqna.com

