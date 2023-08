SHAFAQNA-Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Selim on Thursday survived an assassination attempt in the capital Beirut, according to local media reports.

The incident took place in the Jisr Al-Basha area when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car, hitting it several times.

Several media outlets reported that the minister is “fine” and is in a safe place.

There is no official word from the government yet.

