Iran receives guarantee of USA’s commitments

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani says that Tehran has received the required guarantees from Washington over the release of Iran’s frozen funds in Seoul, as well as the prisoner swap.

“The process of releasing billions of dollars of Iranian assets, illegally seized by the US for several years, has commenced,” Bagheri Kani wrote on X.

“Tehran has received the guarantee of Washington’s commitments. The release of several Iranians who were illegally detained in America is in this context,” he added.

Iran secures release of $10bn of funds blocked in South Korea & Iraq

Iran has managed to secure the release of more than 10 billion worth of funds that have been illegally blocked in South Korea and Iraq for several years because oof US sanctions, a source has told official IRNA news agency.

The source made the statement on Thursday after media reports said Iran and the US had reached a prisoner swap deal that also included the release of Iranian funds held in South Korea.

The source said the release of the funds under the deal include $6 billion worth of assets blocked in South Korea as well as a “significant amount of Iranian funds held in the Trade Bank of Iraq”.

The statement said the funds in South Korea had already been changed into euro in a bank in Switzerland and were ready to be transferred to an account in the central bank of Qatar as agreed under the prisoner swap deal with the US.

The source confirmed reports that the prisoners had been transferred “to a place outside prison” for the purpose of exchange, adding, however, that they would not be freed until the funds were transferred to accounts designated by Iran.

It came after reports by US media outlets including the New York Times and the CNN quoted sources as saying that Washington will allow the transfer of nearly $6 billion of Iran’s assets in South Korea to an account in the central bank of Qatar where Iran can use them for purchases of food and medicine.

They said the US will also release several Iranian prisoners as part of the deal which will see Iran free five American prisoners.

They claimed that four of the prisoners had been already released from a prison in Tehran into house arrest. The report said the fifth American prisoner was already under house arrest in the country.

Despite having no diplomatic relations with the US, Iranian officials have said in the past that they will be open to prisoner exchange talks with the US out of respect for humanitarian issues.

However, Iran has denied reports that it will accept any restricted access to its blocked funds in other countries, including for humanitarian purchases.

Blinken: No sanctions relief for Iran

Reacting to the issue, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States would offer no sanctions relief to Iran under a draft deal that would free five Americans.

“In any event, in any respect, Iran will not be receiving any sanctions relief,” Blinken told reporters when asked about the expected release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

“Iran’s own funds would be used and transferred to restricted accounts such that the monies can only be used for humanitarian purposes,” he said.

Blinken said that the United States has been in contact with the families of five Americans freed from prison to house arrest in an expected first step to their release.

Source: mehrnews, arabnews,presstv

