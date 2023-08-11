Largest US body of lawyers adopts resolution against Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-The largest body of lawyers in the United States has passed a resolution condemning Islamophobia and calling on Congress and the United Nations to implement similar resolutions combating anti-Muslim hate.

The American Bar Association (ABA)’s House of Delegates passed the resolution on Tuesday during a two-day session looking at a host of new policies and resolutions.

“RESOLVED, That the American Bar Association urges federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal governments in the United States to condemn Islamophobia and to develop and implement comprehensive strategies to combat Islamophobia,” the resolution stated.

The recommended strategies mentioned in the resolution include creating awareness campaigns to educate Americans about Islam and Muslims and also new mechanisms for reporting incidents of Islamophobia and hate crimes.

Source: middleeasteye

