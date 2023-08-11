Lebanon decides to stop broadcasting Lebanese public TV

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Minister of Information Ziad Makari decided to shut down Télé Liban, the first Lebanese public television network.

The channel has been grappling with longstanding problems, prominently among them the failure to fulfill payment obligations to its staff.

Despite efforts to explore potential solutions, the TV personnel have opted to cease their work in light of the unresolved challenges.

Sources from within the Lebanese media landscape have reported reaching out to key figures, including the Prime Minister and the Minister of Labor, as they seek to find out more details.

Source: royanews

