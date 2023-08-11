Responsiblestatecraf: US-Iran deal is a win for diplomacy

SHAFAQNA- Responsible statecraft reported that after years of discreet negotiations mediated by Qatar, Oman and Switzerland, the US and Iran have reached an agreement according to which Iran will release five imprisoned dual Iranian-American citizens and in exchange Tehran gaining access to $6 billion of its frozen oil revenues.

While a win for diplomacy, this deal may prove to be a one-off rather than a prelude to more comprehensive talks between Washington and Tehran on other matters of discord, notably Iran’s nuclear progress, U.S. sanctions, regional security in the Persian Gulf, and Iran’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The deal provoked the howls of outrage from the predictable quarters

No sooner than the deal hit the news, it provoked the howls of outrage from the predictable quarters. The hawkish Foundation for Defense of Democracy (FDD)’s Mark Dubowitz denounced the Biden administration for giving the Iranian regime the money to “fund its war against Iranians, Americans, Ukrainians, Israelis and other innocents.”

FDD’s senior adviser Richard Goldberg, who served on Trump’s national security council while still being paid by FDD, deplored the deal as the “terrorism sanctions relief.”

Republican presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence also chimed in to attack Biden for paying “the largest ransom in American history to Tehran.

The outcry is clearly politically motivated, as it seeks to depict Biden as weak and soft on Iran.

The broader lesson of this deal is that diplomacy still works

Source: responsiblestatecraft

www.shafaqna.com