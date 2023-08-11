English
Qatar plays an important role in facilitating dialogue between USA & Iran

SHAFAQNA-Qatari foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that his country played an important role in facilitating the dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

The top Qatari diplomat expressed hope that the recent agreement between Tehran and Washington will lead to the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Before the agreement was reached between Iran and the US, Qatari officials had paid visits to Washington and Tehran, he reminded.

According to reports, the release of the funds has been agreed upon as part of a prisoner exchange deal between Tehran and Washington, in line with which each side would hand over several prisoners to the other.

