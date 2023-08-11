UK economy sees 0.2% growth in second quarter of year

SHAFAQNA-The UK economy saw a 0.2% growth in the second quarter of the year, beating economists’ expectations of zero growth, official figures showed.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), gross domestic product grew 0.5% in June, helped by the manufacturing sector, and 0.2% from April to June as a whole.

Surprising economists, as they had predicted GDP to grow by 0.2% in June and zero growth in the second quarter, the 0.2% growth comes after a 0.1% growth was recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

In June, services expanded by 0.2%, production grew 1.8%, and construction improved 1.6%, according to ONS data.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com