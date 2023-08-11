English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

UN paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at Ein El-Hilweh camp

0
UN paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The effects of the violence on Palestinians in Ein El-Hilweh camps “profound”,Dorothy Klaus, director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said.
She said that about 400 houses were destroyed during the recent hostilities and hundreds of families were displaced either within the camp or to nearby areas. The fighting also took a toll on vital infrastructure in the camp, including an UNRWA school complex that serves more than 3,000 children. The agency is still having difficulty accessing some parts of the camp, she added.

Ein El-Hilweh is the largest of 12 camps for Palestinian refugees that were established in Lebanon in 1948 after the creation of Israel. Since a 1969 agreement between Lebanese authorities and the Palestine Liberation Organization, the nation’s army has largely avoided entering the camps.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN recorded average of 99 attacks per month by Israeli settlers on Palestinians

asadian

UN: Nearly 600 West Bank settler incidents in six months

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 4 August 2023

asadian

UNHR’s Office urges Israel to end discriminatory forced evictions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem

asadian

Pope Francis calls for dialogue in Holy Land

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 55000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 07 July 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.